Adele Shows off Dramatic Transformation in Curve-Hugging Outfit Paying Homage to Beyonce's 'Black Is King' Look

Adele is looking as happy as ever in a glowing new snapshot shared to her Instagram Saturday, showing off her dramatic body transformation while saluting Beyoncé and the release of her Disney+ special, Black Is King. In the snapshot that has racked up more than 2.2 million likes as of this writing, the multi-award-winning artist showed off her fit and toned physique while twinning alongside a still frame from the visual album, now streaming on Disney+.

"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art [heart emojis]," the 32-year-old mother-of-one captioned the photo featuring her kneeling down beside the television set, while sporting the same top as Beyoncé with a pair of black leggings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 1, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

Fans of the Grammy-winning star were absolutely smitten with the photograph, with thousands chiming in while showing their appreciation of the moment, including Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams who wrote simply, "Drop the collab!" while Jersey Shore star, Jenni "JWoww" Farley added a string of praise hands emojis.

This is definitely not the first time Adele has sung Beyoncé's praises. Notably, fans will remember the British singer made her love known during her win for Best Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she won for her record, 25 over Beyoncé's Lemonade. In her speech, Adele spoke about having adored the former Destiny's Child singer for years. "I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental," she said while on stage. "All us artists here adore you. You are our light!"

In an interview with the press post-win, Adele went on to share how she had been a fan of Beyoncé's since she was 11 years old and revealed her admiration for her "icon" in a conversation between the two. "I spoke to her just before, to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward and she was very gracious as you would expect from her," Adele said.

Beyoncé is equally as smitten with Adele, telling Vanity Fair in their December 2015 issue that "it is so easy to talk to" Adele and "be around her." Not to mention, is "funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary" per all the moments they have shared together. "The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human I've ever met," she said.

While the Beyoncé admiration is one thing fans are noticing with Adele's snapshot, the other is her ongoing transformation, shedding almost 100 pounds for a healthier lifestyle. On her birthday last year, Adele discussed her evolution on Instagram, revealing she's "changed drastically in the last couple years" and is "still changing." The weight loss comes after Adele announced last year she and husband Simon Konecki had split after three years of marriage. The two share one son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.