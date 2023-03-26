Adele Makes 2 Huge Announcements

Adele has some amazing news for her fans. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency. Those who haven't been able to attend any of her shows are also in luck, as she's also set to release a concert film.

The singer shared this news with her fans during Saturday night's show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Adele said that 34 dates are "not enough" for her residency. She continued, "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I'm going to film it, and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it." After returning for shows in June, she'll take another break. Then, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress will be back in August "until the end of fall."

A formal announcement regarding Adele's residency extension has not yet been made. However, considering that this news is coming from the singer herself, you can bank on it happening. Las Vegas Review-Journal noted that Weekends With Adele will extend into mid-November. The outlet pointed out that tickets for her residency are included in the Colosseum's $5 million "Emperor Package" for the weekend of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place on Nov. 18.

Seeing as though Adele's Vegas residency got off to a rocky start, it's a big deal to hear that it will be extended. She originally postponed the start of her residency in January only 24 hours before the first show was set to premiere. By the end of 2022, her residency was fully underway. With all of the coverage surrounding her Vegas shows, Adele even told her fans that she was a bit "nervous" for it to finally take place. In fact, she wrote on social media that it was the most nervous that she's been in her career.

"I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job," she wrote. Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don't know. But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!" After getting the nerves out of the way, Adele was able to make her residency a success. It's been such a success that fans will be able to catch the singer performing in Las Vegas through the fall.