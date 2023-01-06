Adele Reveals Serious Health Condition Behind Las Vegas Residency Trouble

By the end of 2022, Adele's Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, was finally able to take place. Unfortunately, the singer has still encountered some issues during her shows, as she even recounted to fans during a New Year's Eve performance, per Yahoo. She told the crowd that her ability to walk was limited due to a condition called sciatica.

During the performance, which took place at The Colosseum, Adele threw out some merchandise to the crowd. However, she wasn't able to move around the stage as freely as she wanted to. According to Cosmopolitan, she told the audience, "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica." Sciatica stems from an issue with the sciatic nerve, which travels down the lower back through the hips, buttocks, and both legs, per the Mayo Clinic. It's also the largest nerve in the entire body. The condition often occurs when there is a herniated disc, an injury that Adele previously chronicled in 2021.

While chatting with The Face in November 2021, Adele explained that she had been injured for the first time when she was 15 years old. As a result of this injury and others, she's experienced pain for much of her life. She explained, "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless."

"I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really," Adele continued. "It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture. But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more." The "Rolling in the Deep" singer has been able to get the issue under better control after getting more involved in her fitness journey. Not only that, but this journey has also helped her overall health in a major way.

"I like feeling strong, I really do. I love it. I was lifting weights this morning, and I've gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago," Adele explained. "When I feel that I have the weight of the world – of my world at least – on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I've gone up 10 pounds with my weights. It really was just a metaphor for surviving."