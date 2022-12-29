Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again

Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."

It's been a long road for the pop star since the launch of her Weekends with Adele show. Despite her high expectations, the singer admitted that her original show was not what she had imagined. During the past 10 months, Adele and her team completely reworked and revamped the show. Though it appears to have paid off, Adele has been faced with a new set of Vegas issues since taking the stage at Caesars Palace's Colosseum. According to reports, Adele will not be staying at Caesars Palace for her four-month residency. As part of her deal to sing at the Caesars Palace Colosseum for a reported $1 million a night, the Vegas mainstay offered lavish accommodations at the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino. Between now and March, Adele was to stay at the suite with son Angelo and boyfriend Rich Paul, a luxury lodging with a butler included. Currently, she is staying at The Wynn owing to a disagreement with Caesars about suite availability.

Sources told The U.S. Sun that Adele's suite was inferior to other "high rollers." "It's a snub in many ways, but she's a superstar who can kind of do whatever she wants," one source said. Adele is rumored to be staying in a private villa at The Wynn with her entourage. According to Daily Mail, she is living in a bungalow on a golf course at the Fairway Villas, where accommodations cost up to $30,000 a night. An example of one suite is a 3,224 sq ft room with an 80-inch TV, dining area with a bar, two marble bathrooms, and twice daily housekeeping. The villas are approached via a private drive, so staying there may afford the multiple-Grammy award winner greater privacy. According to reports, the singer's convoy of cars headed from Caesars Palace to the Wynn after a Saturday concert last month. In a statement to the outlet, a local source said, "It's not clear what caused the move, but obviously it is unusual for Adele not to be staying at Caesars, and locally gossip has been spreading. "Vegas is well used to divas, and I am sure that the feeling is that whatever makes her feel comfortable is OK, but this is embarrassing for Caesars." The Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will run until March 25, 2023.