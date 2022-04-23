Adele Fires Creative Team in Major Effort to Get Las Vegas Residency Back on Track

✖

Adele has reportedly terminated her creative team and hired a whole new one in an attempt to save her Las Vegas residency. Her decision follows her announcement that the postponed run of concerts will occur this year since she plans to have another baby next year. According to The Telegraph, a source close to the production said the 33-year-old singer had parted ways with her residency team and hired Take That's creative consultant to help oversee it.

The source said that the delayed concerts, scheduled to begin in January and end last weekend, cost the British recording artist millions. She is reportedly planning to start her residency toward "the end of July or early August" with a wholly revamped show. Adele is believed to have severed ties with acclaimed designer and frequent collaborator Es Devlin, who designed her extensive world tour set in 2016-17. Sources say she has joined forces with Kim Gavin, a BAFTA winner and the artistic director of every Take That tour since 1992. A source said that the star has also recruited Stufish, the production designers behind the Rolling Stones' 60th-anniversary tour and Stormzy's Heavy is the Head tour. Gavin and Stufish, according to this source, will "look after and develop a new show as everything from the Es show has been scrapped."

One day before the concerts started, Adel abruptly canceled her entire 24-show Vegas run in January. Adele told Graham Norton that the rescheduled shows are "absolutely happening this year, 100 percent." However, the source has stated that production is still experiencing problems, and they are struggling to get it done on time.

Problems have plagued Adèle's long-awaited residency. It is reported that the collapse of the original production was caught on camera by a documentary crew following the performer. The Telegraph's source said the original show's cancellation was partly due to disagreements. The source noted it was too late to change what Es Devlin had created as Adele was due to attend the final rehearsals.

In her January Instagram video to announce the cancellation, Adele described the show as being "absolutely destroyed" by soaring Covid cases and "delivery delays." "My show ain't ready," she said in the video clip. She assured fans that all performances would be rescheduled with more information to be released soon.