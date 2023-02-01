Adele Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Concert Over Man Holding up Photo of His Wife

Adele couldn't hide her emotions when she shed tears during a recent fan interaction at her Las Vegas residency show. A clip posted to social media shows Adele walking through the audience, singing and talking to fans when a man presented her with a photo of his wife, which he showed Adele on his phone. The pop singer later cried as she explained her heartfelt reaction to the crowd after dedicating a performance to the man. "When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see," she said. "Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening."

"There was a man, he's just there, holding his phone up. I think that's his wife on the phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me," Adele said, implying that the man's wife has passed away, adding, "I'm so sorry for your loss, and I didn't realize what you were showing me until I was over here. "I see these little pockets of people's lives as I walk through, and it's so beautiful," she continued while tearing up. It has been a memorable residency filled with quite a few emotional moments. She gave another sentimental performance last month in tribute to boyfriend, Rich Paul after the 34-year-old musician surprised him by singing him happy birthday during one of her shows. As expected, fans caught video of the 41st birthday wishes.

"I love you more than life itself," Adele says in the clip before singing the classic happy birthday song with the audience. The Grammy winner grew visibly emotional during a performance of her hit song "Someone Like You" that same month after learning that one of the audience members was celebrating her divorce alongside 13 friends. She then chose to share her own story. Likely referring to her split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, Adele said, "I know all about broken hearts." Adele divorced Konecki in 2021, two years after they separated. Currently, she lives with U.S. sports agent Paul and co-parents her 10-year-old son, Angelo, with Konecki. "I got a bit emotional earlier, now I'm really crying. I have tears running down my cheeks," Adele said to the crowd. "You bringing all your friends is so moving to me. Relationships falling apart, whether you're married or not, it's really difficult – it's really traumatic."