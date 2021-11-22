Adele Forces Spotify to Remove Regular Feature When Fans Listen to Her New Album ’30’

Adele has returned after a six-year hiatus with her fourth studio album, and the “Easy On Me” singer has made a power move in order to ensure that her new music is listened to In the Intended way. Because of pressure from Adele, Spotify no longer makes shuffle the default setting when listeners select an album. Although listeners can still shuffle an album once it has been started, the button has been removed when viewing an album’s tracklist.

Adele tweeted out her appreciation of this new feature, hoping that it would encourage fans to listen to the album as it was designed. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” she posted. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening [red wine emoji, heart emoji].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Adele/status/1462260324485242881?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adele has been incredibly candid about the emotional journey that led to this album, so it makes sense that she would hope that fans would honor that part of her art. Adele recently sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, sharing that she started this album to help her deal with her troublesome divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“It was like it really helped me, this album,” Adele said. “It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, ‘There’s not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.’ I really do believe, and I’m not being arrogant or anything like that here, it’s just like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and back.”

She continued, adding that she was left to make a very hard decision in order to do what was best for their shared son Angelo, 9. “I realized, I actually didn’t like who I was,” she explained. “And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like, I’ve got to get over there and wasn’t opening my eyes and seeing what was actually happening at the time and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that.”

With her latest project, she says she believes the project could help others –– even saving a few lives. “I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people,” Adele said. “Really change people’s lives. And I think a song like ‘Hold On’ could actually save a few lives. I really, really do.”

“There were moments, when I was writing these songs, and even when I was mixing them and stuff like that, where I was like, ‘Maybe I don’t need to put this album out.’ Like, maybe I should write another. Just because music is my therapy,” she shared.