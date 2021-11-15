Adele Fans Gush Over Surprise ‘One Night Only’ Marriage Proposal on CBS Special

Is an Adele concert really an Adele concert if no one gets engaged during it? When Adele performed outside the Griffith Observatory last month for this weekend’s Adele One Night Only special, she helped a lucky fan get engaged in front of the stage, then the newly engaged couple got to sit in the front row between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy. Proposals at Adele concerts became common during her 2016-2017 world tour. The scene had fans at home cheering for the happy couple and praising Adele for pulling off the surprise.

During One Night Only, a nervous Adele introduced a video showing the happy couple being driven to the Los Angeles landmark, with the woman wearing a blindfold over her eyes and noise-canceling headphones over her ears. The boyfriend led his girlfriend to the stage and didn’t let her take off the blindfold until he got down on one knee to pop the question. She said yes, and there were tears in everyone’s eyes. Adele then performed “Make You Feel My Love,” a Bob Dylan song she covered on her first album, 19.

Proposals at Adele concerts became a common occurrence during her most recent world tour to support her third album, 25. During a March 2017 concert in London, she potted a couple about to get engaged. She called them to the stage as she was performing “Make You Feel My Love.” The couple said the song, which Dylan recorded in 1997, was their song, and they were together for 12 years before getting engaged. “So you’ve been going out longer than I’ve been making music?” Adele quipped. She then hugged them, adding, “That was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

A few weeks later, Wade Nicholson-Doyle popped the question to his boyfriend, Chris, during an Adele concert in Melbourne. “It just kind of blacked out and all I could see was Chris and Adele standing there,” Nicholson-Doyle told the BBC after the show. “To share the stage with her, if only for five minutes, is really incredible. We’re very much in her debt.” At the time, same-sex marriage was not legal in Australia. It was finally legalized there in December 2017.

Scroll on for a look at how fans responded to the proposal in this weekend’s special. If you missed Adele One Night Only, it will be available to stream on Paramount+.

“That proposal during the Adele special made me cryyyyy,” one viewer wrote.

“Every guy who was planning a proposal gotta go back to the drawing board after that,” one fan wrote. “Adele singing to you after you say yes. *chefs kiss*”

“Cool that you can get Adele for the proposal, but can you get Lizzo for the wedding?” one fan asked.

“Dear future husband if the proposal doesn’t include Adele, Lizzo, and Melissa McCarthy I’m gonna say no,” one fan wrote.