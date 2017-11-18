AC/DC’s Angus Young Speaks out After the Death of His Brother Malcolm

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has issued a statement on the passing of his brother and bandmate Malcolm Young.

Malcolm’s death was confirmed by the band on Saturday. His death is believed to be caused by complications from dementia.

Following the initial band statement, a second announcement was made that included a quote from Angus.

“As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special,” Angus wrote. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

Malcolm, 64, and Angus, 62, founded AC/DC together in 1973 and were bandmates up until Malcolm retired due to health issues in 2014.

Angus has previously praised his brother’s talent, calling him “underrated.”

“Malcolm’s really underrated,” Angus told Guitar World in January. “He makes the band sound so full, and I couldn’t ask for a better rhythm player. Sometimes I look at Malcolm while he’s playing, and I’m completely awestruck by the sheer power of it. He’s doing something much more unique than what I do — with that raw, natural sound of his.”

See the full statement regarding Malcolm’s passing below.