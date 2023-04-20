Aaron Carter's Fiancée Not Satisfied by Autopsy Report

Aaron Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, wants a second opinion to determine how the singer died. She is reportedly not pleased with the official cause of death, which was revealed earlier this week. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said Carter drowned in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home after taking alprazolam and generic Xanax and inhaling compressed difluoroethane. Carter died on Nov. 5, 2022, at 34, nearly a year after welcoming a son with Martin.

The autopsy report determined Carter's death was an accident. He became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects," slipped under the water, and drowned, the report obtained by TMZ on Tuesday reads. Investigators also found cans of Surf Onn compressed air in a bathroom and bedroom. There were also several prescription bottles in the singer's home. Clothes were found near the bathtub, and a nozzle tip from one of the compressed air cans was found in the pocket of a sweatshirt.

The results were "not closure" for Martin, she told TMZ. "It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day," Martin continued. "I don't understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."

Martin also told TMZ Thursday that Carter being found partially clothed in the bathtub was confusing her. She believes this may mean Carter was lucid before he died, which "could point to someone else being involved." Investigators also found a small bruise on Carter's left eyebrow and another at the base of his septum, which Martin believes is evidence there was a struggle.

With these questions in mind, Martin told TMZ she is considering hiring a private investigator and medical professional to perform a second autopsy. She believes only a second opinion will give her and her son closure. The only problem is the cost, which may be difficult for her to do unless she has the support of Carter's family.

Martin claims she has done some investigative work herself, looking for surveillance footage from Carter's neighbors. She has not found anything and hopes police interview the homeless housekeeper who was living with Carter at the time of his death.

Carter's mother Jane Carter has also told TMZ in the past that she believes foul play might be involved in her son's death. In March, Jane published photos taken in Carter's bathroom, which she thinks show evidence that a crime took place. The photos were not taken by police, Jane said. "Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable," Jane wrote, claiming that police "never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past."