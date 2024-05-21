Actor Brian McCardie's Cause of Death Released After His Sudden Passing

Scottish actor Brian McCardie's cause of death has been confirmed. Less than a month after the Line of Duty star passed away at the age of 59, McCardie's sister, fellow actor Sarah McCardie, revealed that the actor suffered from an aortic dissection, a serious condition in which a tear occurs in the layer of the aorta, per the Cleveland Clinic.

"Hi all, the McCardie family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support regarding the sudden passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. Brian died due to an aortic dissection, causing short pain and a sudden death," Sarah wrote. The family added in a Just Giving fundraiser link that McCardie "died of an aortic rupture and suffered from heart disease (which he was largely unaware of)."

Sarah first announced with "great sadness" on April 30 that McCardie, "beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many... passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April." She remembered her brother at the time as a "wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen," adding that he "loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts."

Born in January 1965, and raised near Glasgow, McCardie grew up in North Lanarkshire. He made his screen debut in a 1989 episode of EastEnders, per his IMDb profile, and went on to add numerous credits to his name throughout his decades-long career. He is best remembered for portraying crime boss Tommy Hunter in the BBC drama Line of Duty. He also notably starred in British series including Time, Crime, The Tower, and Domina, as well as the miniseries Rebellion.

McCardie's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes, with Shardlake actor Anthony Boyle recalling their time working together on the 2018 BBC Agatha Christie mini-series Ordeal by Innocence. Boyle said it "one of my first jobs and he was so kind to me. And so so funny. We spoke a lot about Irish history and his obsession with Micheal Colins. He was an absolute legend. I'm so sorry for your loss."

According to Sarah, a funeral mass will be held for McCardie at St Mary's Church Thursday morning before they "celebrate Brian's life" at Holytown Cremetorium "before he takes his final bow." The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to pay tribute make donations Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.