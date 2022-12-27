Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him on Christmas

Aaron Carter's memory is living on. The late "Aaron's Party" artist was remembered by fiancée Melanie Martin on Christmas as she and their 13-month-old son Prince kept Carter in mind while celebrating. Martin shared a video of her holiday brunch to Instagram Sunday, zooming in on an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Carter's name in the middle.

"We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever. Love your mini-me and hunni," she wrote in the caption. Martin and Carter began dating in early 2020 and announced their engagement that June. Their relationship was tumultuous at times as they broke up and got back together a number of times. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death at 34 years old in November isn't clear.

The former child star was found dead in the bathtub at his house in Lancaster, California on Nov. 5. The official cause of death has not been announced, but police did note that prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found in the musician's bedroom. Shortly after his death, Martin shared a TikTok video of her sobbing in the car at the news, and she's since gone on to share a number of moments from her relationship with Carter on social media.

Earlier this month, Martin celebrated gaining full custody of their son Prince after he had been under the care of Martin's mother since September. "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I know Aaron would have been ecstatic. This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me."

Carter's mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ last month that when it came to memorializing her son, she and her family had plans to scatter her son's ashes in the ocean of the Florida Keys sometime in the spring alongside some remains from his late sister, Leslie Carter, and that Martin would not be a part of this ceremony. Jane added that some of Aaron and Leslie's ashes have also been put aside so that they can later be buried with her upon her death.