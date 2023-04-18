Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Released After Autopsy

Aaron Carter's cause of death has been released, following an autopsy. TMZ reports that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has issued their findings, determining that before his death Carter took alprazolam — the generic of Xanax — and inhaled compressed difluoroethane, which is the propellant used in cans of compressed air. The department states that, after this, Carter become "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" and ultimately drowned.

TMZ was the first to report Carter's death, though at the time, the local sheriff's office confirmed that an individual had been found and pronounced dead. The authorities had not yet shared the identity of the deceased. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday but Carter's cause of death currently remains undetermined. Deadline reports that "additional tests and studies have been requested and the official cause of death will be made once the results are in."

Carter's mom, Jane, recently took emotional steps by publicly sharing photos from the scene of her son's tragic death. Her goal is to spark a deeper investigation into the tragedy, demanding police look deeper into the case. TMZ published the images, showing the bathroom where Carter died. The singer's corpse is not present in the pictures, but readers should be warned that they are still very graphic.

In addition to the images, Jane also issued a statement, urging law enforcement to consider that her son's death — which his family says police determined was caused by an accidental drug overdose — could have had foul play involved. "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose."

The grieving mother then went on to add, "They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past. Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years. Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable."