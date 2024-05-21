Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta are married! Following their onstage engagement last summer, the rockstar couple tied the knot in a "dark, romantic, heavy metal dream wedding" at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles on May 4.

The newlyweds confirmed the relationship milestone on Instagram, where they shared first-look images from the big day. Confirming the news, Strauss simply wrote, "the happiest day 5.04.2024." On his own account, Villalta captioned a gallery of wedding day images, "what else can I say.... I got to marry my best friend. It was such a beautiful and special day. Words aren't enough to express the love and emotions in the room."

(Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Strauss, a touring guitarist for artists including Demi Lovato and Alice Cooper, walked down the aisle in front of 120 guests – including Cooper, retired WWE star Mick Foley, Lovato and Jutes, and David Draiman of the band Disturbed, PEOPLE reported – in a stunning Maggie Sottero gown featuring beaded lace, a fit-and-flare silhouette and a sweetheart neckline. She paired the dress with white Valentino rockstud flats. The ceremony was officiated by Foley, with Cooper and his wife, Sheryl, also doing a special reading together.

Strauss said they "didn't want a cookie-cutter ceremony," and instead wanted "the wedding to feel like 'us.'" They recruited wedding planner Sara Landon to help bring their goth-glam "Haute Dracula" vibe to life. The couple opted for The Hollywood Roosevelt for the location, Strauss telling PEOPLE that she and her husband "wanted someplace that was easy to get to for as many of our friends and loved ones as possible. Los Angeles is my home, Josh's second home, and where we met and fell in love, so it felt natural to tie the knot there." To make the setting fit their vibe, they leaned into a color palette of deep red, green, black and jewel tones, the ceremony also decked out with flowers from In Blume and nods to their favorite music, pets and hometowns of Los Angeles and New Orleans.

After exchanging vows, Strauss swapped her heels for customized white Air Force One sneakers for the reception, where guests were treated to a menu featuring a fresh burrata and heirloom tomato salad and three different main course options and a selection of New Orleans-inspired treats for dessert. Strauss and Villalta also cut into their wedding cake, a traditional Louisiana-style confection called a doberge, created by Gambino's Bakery. The reception also featured live music from The Moon Units, with the newlyweds sharing their first dance to Extreme's "More Than Words."

Strauss and Villalta first met back in 2011 in the driveway of the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood after being introduced by current Yamaha marketing manager Mike Taft.Their May 2024 wedding came after Villalta dropped to one knee and popped the question during the record release party for Strauss' album The Call of The Void at the iconic Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood in July 2023.