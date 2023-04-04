Aaron Carter's Home Where He Died Goes up for Sale

Aaron Carter's home is reportedly up for sale five months after his death. The singer passed away in the bathroom of his mansion in L.A. County on Nov. 5, 2022, and now his family is looking to get those memories off of their hands. The money from the sale will go into a trust for his 1-year-old son, Prince.

Carter's former home is a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Lancaster, California with a swimming pool and other luxurious amenities. According to a report by TMZ, it was listed for sale last week at an asking price just under $850,000. It was listed by agent Christi M. Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, who told TMZ that some work has been done on the house since Carter passed away. Most importantly, the bathroom where the singer was found dead will be completely remodeled, apparently with the buyer's input.

Carter purchased this house in 2019 for $430,000, and it was a triumphant moment for him. At the time, he tweeted: "I finally own my first home in California. I have a place to call my own, worked very diligently and consecutively on myself Mind Body and Soul and kept myself out of trouble, I get to do what I love every day thanks to everyone who believed in me at this point in my life."

After the purchase, Carter reportedly did some major renovations of his own. He replaced the existing swimming pool with a much bigger one and even had some additions put on, including new bedrooms. He listed the house for sale himself about a month before his passing, asking $779,900 for it.

According to Limpus, five prospective buyers have already toured Carter's old home since it went on the market last week. They saw the bathroom in the midst of a remodel, so renovations are still underway. Limpus is confident that the house will sell soon and she will get the full asking price.

That money will go into a trust for Carter's son along with the rest of his estate. The singer had his first child in November of 2021 with model Melanie Martin. Carter and Martin were engaged at the time but broke up between then and Carter's passing. However, they remained amicable co-parents and Carter was very outspoken about how fatherhood changed his outlook on life.

Carter was 34 years old at the time of his passing. His cause of death was not immediately reported publicly. Fans everywhere are still mourning the pop star and following Martin on social media as she raises their son.