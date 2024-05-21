Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 20)
The Jennifer Lopez-starring sci-fi thriller 'Atlas' highlights Netflix's new arrivals this week.
May might have already brought dozens of new titles to the streaming library, but Netflix isn't showing any signs of slowing down just yet. As the month begins to wind to a close, the streamer is checking 15 more titles off of the May 2024 content list this week, bringing subscribers plenty of new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals.
This week's roundup is putting a heavy focus on original content, with only three titles – Wildfire Seasons 1-4, Act Your Age Season 1, and Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow – being licensed titles. The remaining 12 titles are Netflix originals, including the new comedy special Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy and the series Toughest Forces on Earth. This week will also see Netflix's anime library growing with the arrival of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, with the streamer's film lineup also set to expand with titles like In Good Hands 2 and Atlas, the streamer's Jennifer Lopez-starring sci-fi thriller.
'Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 21
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "From her firefighter husband's unflattering pet name to her mom's aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special."
'Toughest Forces on Earth'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 22
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "This docu-series surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment."
'Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf'
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 23
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: "Based on the novel series by Baku Yumemakura, this new anime depicts a man's tale of conviction, sorrow, and conflict.
At the heart of the action is Juzo Fujimaki, a rival of Bunshichi Tanba, the main protagonist of the original novels. On the run from his troubled past, Juzo is forced into competing in a deadly underground fighting tournament. Skilled in the respected martial art Takemiya-ryu, Juzo must navigate a path filled with formidable foes and his personal demons – all while dealing with a bounty of three million yen on his head and a determined detective on his trail."
'In Good Hands 2'
Premiere Date: Thursday, May 23
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "After losing Melisa, Fırat and Can try to create a tiny world for themselves. They make their vows to never forget Melisa. They become two fresh flatmates, a father and son, moreover, two pals with a shared sorrow. After a year of hardship, Fırat faces coincidences that lead him to find love once again and someone new enters their life."
'Atlas'
Premiere Date: Friday, May 24
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 5/20/24
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/21/24
Wildfire Seasons 1-4
Avail. 5/22/24
Act Your Age Season 1
Avail. 5/23/24
El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (AR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (MX) – NETFLIX COMEDY
Tires – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/24/24
Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – NETFLIX FAMILY
Mulligan Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
My Oni Girl (JP) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Netflix subscribers only have a few more hours to watch The Boxtrolls. The 2014 stop-motion animated fantasy comedy – with a voice cast that includes Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Ben Kingsley, Elle Fanning, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Toni Collette, Jared Harris, Nick Frost, Richard Ayoade, Tracy Morgan, and Simon Pegg – is set to leave the streaming library on Wednesday, with several more titles set to follow in the final days of May.
Leaving 5/26/24
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 5/31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail
