Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 20)

May might have already brought dozens of new titles to the streaming library, but Netflix isn't showing any signs of slowing down just yet. As the month begins to wind to a close, the streamer is checking 15 more titles off of the May 2024 content list this week, bringing subscribers plenty of new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals.

This week's roundup is putting a heavy focus on original content, with only three titles – Wildfire Seasons 1-4, Act Your Age Season 1, and Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow – being licensed titles. The remaining 12 titles are Netflix originals, including the new comedy special Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy and the series Toughest Forces on Earth. This week will also see Netflix's anime library growing with the arrival of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, with the streamer's film lineup also set to expand with titles like In Good Hands 2 and Atlas, the streamer's Jennifer Lopez-starring sci-fi thriller.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!