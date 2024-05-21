Tom Hanks Gets His Son Chet to Explain Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef to Him

Tom Hanks is getting an explainer on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud from his son, Chet Hanks. Monday, the 33-year-old musician shared screenshots of the hilarious text message exchange on his Instagram Story, revealing that the conversation kicked off when the Academy Award winner, 67, reached out for help deciphering the rap beef.

"Big Main, can you explain the Drake/ Kendrick Lamar feud to me?" the Cast Away actor asked in a text. Chet began, "Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the 'Big 3' in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, 'F--- the Big 3, it's just big ME initiating the beef."

(Photo: Chet Hanks)

He continued by explaining Drake had criticized Lamar's "small feet," before the "HUMBLE" rapper fired back by claiming the "God's Plan" artist is a "deadbeat dad" to his son Adonis. "Drake came back and was like, 'oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife' but literally 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake's diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake's entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false," Chet continued. "Drake came back and was like, 'hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid.'"

(Photo: Chet Hanks)

Chet noted that Lamar's false info about Drake having a second child "didn't even matter" because the rapper "just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile." Chet explained that all the drama compared to visiting his dad's alma mater with the Forrest Gump star in the past.

"That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts," Chet wrote. "Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him 'Town Bidness' which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast."

After the lengthy explanation, Tom responded simply, "Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who's winning??" Chet responded with laughing emojis as the exchange came to an end, "Did you not just read what I said?"