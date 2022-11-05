Aaron Carter Dead: Fans Shocked After Star's Passing
Aaron Carter fans are trying to make sense of his death. The 34-year-old singer, rapper, and reality star died at the age of 34 on Nov. 5. He leaves behind a son, Prince, and a famous brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Their sister Leslie died in 2012. His death was confirmed by Nick's representative, who told The New York Post, "Aaron has passed." per multiple reports, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California. Sources told TMZ that he was discovered in his bathtub after a 911 call was made about a drowning.
A LA sheriff's spokesperson told The Post that deputies responded to his home at 10:58 a.m. local time and found a deceased person. His rep would also later confirm the news in a statement that reads: "It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."
Aaron's struggles are well-documented as he battled substance abuse. Aside from such, he was a prolific artist. His career began at a young age, and he even opened for the Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour. The year he turned 10, his self-titled album was released, selling a million copied. He went on to open for other major acts, including Britney Spears. Some of his hits include "I'm All About You," "I Want Candy," and "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)."
He was seen as a heartthrob and became a regular on Nickelodeon and guest-starred on the Disney Channel. Fans will always remember the love triangle between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. He famously appeared on Lizzie McGuire as himself and became Duff's character's first kiss. Aaron and Duff two dated for about two years before he moved on to Lohan. The two women feuded over him for several years as he went between both young women. Aaron also starred on a brief reality show with his family, House of Carters.
Despite his ups and downs, fans and music industry peers are saddened that he died at such a young age. The shock is spreading across social media.
New Kids on the Block released a statement on Aaron's passing. "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron," their statement reads on Twitter.
I think people like Aaron Carter fuck me up because it's just so incredibly sad top to bottom that their whole lives have been nothing but tragedy and you want a happy ending for a tortured soul like that. So when they don't get it, it's just sad. I hope he has peace now.— Candice Bomb (@BombCandice) November 5, 2022
Fans were rooting for Aaron's sobriety. He'd been in and out of treatment centers many times.
RIP Aaron Carter...how i beat shaq remains one of the greatest diss tracks ever written pic.twitter.com/eG7TsGLLjp— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 5, 2022
Aaron's single "This Is How I Beat Shaq" detailed how he beat the NBA champion in a game or HORSE. As it turns out, he was;t lying. Shaq confirmed it in a 2001 interview. "We had a HORSE game one day, and he beat me," he recalled. "Then he came back and said, 'I want to do a song' and I said, 'Sure.' He asked me to be in the video and I said, 'Sure.' So, I've been knowing those guys ever since 1992." Fans say it's iconic.
Being a child star is rough and unfortunately many don't come out unscathed. RIP Aaron Carter.— Mo County (@mocountymusic) November 5, 2022
Like many child stars, Aaron faced many demons and couldn't always rely on dealing with them privately due to his celebrity. He was open about his struggles as a means to potentially help others.
RIP Aaron Carter
You changed pop culture forever ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/BKOiUAz8mn— Carrie Jordan (@carrie__jordan) November 5, 2022
Aaron had major hits and was popular amongst his celebrity peers. His music at the time was considered unprecedented.
Before Justin Bieber, there was Aaron Carter who had all the 90s girls in a chokehold. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zm9MyBpqhD— RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) November 5, 2022
Aaron was considered to be one of the first non-urban acts to mix singing and rapping. Before the likes of Justin Bieber, Aaron was the megastar of his day.