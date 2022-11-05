Aaron Carter Dead: Fans Shocked After Star's Passing

Aaron Carter fans are trying to make sense of his death. The 34-year-old singer, rapper, and reality star died at the age of 34 on Nov. 5. He leaves behind a son, Prince, and a famous brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Their sister Leslie died in 2012. His death was confirmed by Nick's representative, who told The New York Post, "Aaron has passed." per multiple reports, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California. Sources told TMZ that he was discovered in his bathtub after a 911 call was made about a drowning.

A LA sheriff's spokesperson told The Post that deputies responded to his home at 10:58 a.m. local time and found a deceased person. His rep would also later confirm the news in a statement that reads: "It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA. The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family."

Aaron's struggles are well-documented as he battled substance abuse. Aside from such, he was a prolific artist. His career began at a young age, and he even opened for the Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour. The year he turned 10, his self-titled album was released, selling a million copied. He went on to open for other major acts, including Britney Spears. Some of his hits include "I'm All About You," "I Want Candy," and "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)."

He was seen as a heartthrob and became a regular on Nickelodeon and guest-starred on the Disney Channel. Fans will always remember the love triangle between Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. He famously appeared on Lizzie McGuire as himself and became Duff's character's first kiss. Aaron and Duff two dated for about two years before he moved on to Lohan. The two women feuded over him for several years as he went between both young women. Aaron also starred on a brief reality show with his family, House of Carters.

Despite his ups and downs, fans and music industry peers are saddened that he died at such a young age. The shock is spreading across social media.