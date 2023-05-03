2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been revealed, and the group once again includes some beloved and prestigious names this time around. On Wednesday, it was announced that Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners will all be inducted into the Rock Hall, in the performer category. Additionally. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will receive musical influence awards, with Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin all being bestowed with excellence awards.

The big announcements didn't end there, as this year's Ahmet Ertegun award will go to late Soul Train host and producer, Don Cornelius. The Ahmet Ertegun honor is awarded to "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture." Cornelius passed away in 2012. It is unclear who will be accepting the award on his behalf.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2023 Inductees! The Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3rd, and will return to Cleveland in 2024. Head over to https://t.co/SHicoN3BaC for more details. pic.twitter.com/1tCo6K9AHS — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 3, 2023

In a statement on the 2023 inductees, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said, "This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll. We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop." The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to take place Friday, Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in New York City.

Notably, other 2023 nominees included The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, and Joy Division/New Order. This was the first year of eligibility for Elliott and The White Stripes. While they have all been eligible for some time, the other first-time nominees this year were Crow, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon, and Joy Division/New Order. Inductees into the Rock Hall for 2022 — in the performer category — included Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her nomination, Crow previously said, "I'm still a little bit in shock." The longtime singer and songwriter then added, "It feels like I've been nominated for an Oscar for a 30-year movie. So it's really cool." Crow concluded her comments by saying, "I'm really honored."