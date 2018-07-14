10 Best Celebrity ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge Videos

Drake has yet to release a video for his new single “In My Feelings,” but the latest social media craze is doing all the work for him. In the past few days, the #InMyFeelingsChallenge has caught fire, with celebrities joining in on the fun.

The craze was born on June 29, when Instagram user The Shiggy Show uploaded a video of himself dancing to Drake‘s lyrics with the hashtag #DoTheShiggy and #InMyFeelings. The original video now has over 4.8 million views and The Shiggy Show now has over 1.4 million followers.

“In My Feelings” appears on Drake’s new album Scorpion, which was released on the same day The Shiggy Show posted his original video.

Scroll on for a look at 10 of the best “In My Feelings” Challenge videos.

‘This Is Us’ Cast

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson celebrated the start of filming for season three by dancing to Drake’s hit song at the studio lot. Brown shared the clip on his Instagram page, where it has captured more than 470,000 views. In the clip, the two jump out of a studio golf cart to do the dance in the 20th Century Fox lot.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s clip is one of the most watched, with 7.9 million views. The New York Giants star shared his clip on July 4th. “Happy 4th!!! This how I’m Pullin up to the bop-bop-barbecues all day! @theshiggyshow Everybody get crazy wit it and hashtag #DoTheShiggy legggoo @theshiggyshow,” he wrote.

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did the challenge while on their honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa. Their video has more than 9.05 million views.

James Harden

Houston Rockets star James Harden danced to “In My Feelings” on stage. Rapper Meek Mill egged him on to do the dance. “Bro gassed me up but was too scared to get off,” Harden wrote. His video has almost 1.5 million views.

Steve Aoki

DJ/producer Steve Aoki shared one of the most unique “In My Feelings” challenge videos. He filmed his while on a surfboard pulled by a jetski! His clip has over 470,000 views so far.

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest tried his best at the “In My Feelings” challenge, dancing to the song on a New York City rooftop. “[Drake], meet Matcha Tea Papi. Keke got him in the feelings too,” Seacrest wrote. Seacrest’s clip has been viewed over 770,000 times.

Auburn Women’s Basketball Team

Members of the Auburn Women’s Basketball Team shared one of the best videos so far. Four of them danced to “In My Feelings” in the locker room. Their video has been seen over 630,000 times on Twitter.

‘Today Show’ Anchors

Today Show anchors Al Roker and Hoda Kotb joined some of the show’s crew for the dance on Friday morning. Today producer Brittany Haviland shared a clip of the dance. It has over 9,700 views so far.

‘Queer Eye’ Cast

Karamo Brown shared this clip of the Queer Eye cast dancing to “In My Feelings.” “Did [Drake] just say ‘KB do you love me…’ the answer is yes homie I do,” Brown wrote. The video has over 1.03 million views.

Will Smith

Will Smith created the “In My Feelings” challenge video to end all challenge videos. During his last day in Budapest, he enlisted the help of a drone to film himself dancing atop one of the city’s famous bridges. “I’ma Keep It [100]… I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha,” Smith wrote.

His video has over 8.9 million views.