Billboard Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Postponements of events and cancellations of concerts, including an assortment of country festivals, are becoming all the norm in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The latest to add to that list is the Billboard Music Awards show. The event was scheduled to take place on April 29 in Las Vegas. The changing of the dates is just another impact Hollywood has felt due to the spread of COVID-19.

NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced on Tuesday that a new date will be shared at a later time. A statement was released expressing that they are taking into account the urging of President Donald Trump's request of no future gathers of 10 or more people. The Billboard Latin Music Awards also were postponed.

"In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff — we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards," the statement read. "For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. DCP and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future."

When the award ceremony does take place, Kelly Clarkson will be taking the stage as the host. This will be her second consecutive year doing so.

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a statement, via E! News. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

Garth Brooks will be placed in the spotlight during the event. He will be receiving the Icon Award, making him the ninth artist to take home the honor.

On March 15, the Academy of Country Music postponed the 2020 ACM Awards. The ceremony was set for April 5 and was pushed all the way back to September. That award show will be hosted by Keith Urban.

"This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed," ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement. "We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely."