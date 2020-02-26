Garth Brooks to Receive Icon Award at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Garth Brooks will soon add yet another award to his collection, as it was announced on Wednesday that the country music legend will receive the Icon Award at this year's Billboard Music Awards. The musicians' team shared the news on Twitter on Feb. 26, writing, "Congratulations G, this marks your 20th BBMA in the year 2020, what a way to kickoff the decade."

Brooks will be the ninth artist to receive the honor. Other winners include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey. In addition to receiving his award, Brooks will also perform at this year's show, which will take place on Wednesday, April 29 at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas and air on NBC.

Brooks is one of the most successful artists in the world and the number one-selling solo artist of the 20th century. He is the best-selling solo albums artist in the United States and has the highest-grossing country tour of all time. The 58-year-old is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has won two Grammy Awards, 17 American Music Awards, 11 Country Music Association Awards, 18 Academy of Country Music Awards and 19 Billboard Awards.

He is also the first artist to have appeared on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s and has scored nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, the most of any country artist. Most recently his 2019 Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was named the bestselling country music tour of the year.

This year's Billboard awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson for the third straight year. The American Idol winner first hosted in 2018 and has earned compliments for beginning the awards with a medley featuring songs from that year's nominated artists.

"I'm thrilled to be back with my Billboard family," Clarkson said in a statement, via E! News. "I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won't want to miss!"

The nominees for this year's show have not yet been announced.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt