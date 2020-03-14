Post Malone Fans Sound off on Rapper's Photo With Playboi Carti in Wake of Health Concerns

Post Malone has been on fans' minds the past few weeks, with some concert videos being taken out of context and worrying fans. Over the past couple of weeks, clips of Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, during his latest tour have popped up on Twitter that show Malone screaming lyrics and stumbling around during concerts. Many found this behavior to be odd and became concerned that the "Sunflower" and "Congratulations" rapper was abusing drugs.

However, it was disproven that this behavior was out of the ordinary for the 24-year-old rapper. This were simply performance cues that he hit every night and that fans who had not seen him live did not understand. After a flurry of concern which saw both Malone and his father try to quell fans' worries, Malone has seemed to move on, as his new photo alongside Playboi Carti and photographer Gunner Stahl shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Mar 10, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT

The image shows Malone hanging out with the "Magnolia" rapper and Stahl in a luxurious trailer or RV and he seemed to be his normal self. Malone was even rocking either shorts or boxer briefs for the shot.

Fans and peers quickly poured into the comments to sound off on the photo, excited for whatever it is that the trio is cooking up. Some fans also took note of Malone's shorts and complimented his new role in Mark Walhberg's Netflix movie Spenser Confidential.

Scroll through to see comments from peers and fans alike.