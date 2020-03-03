Adam Levine Apologizes Again After 'Unprofessional' Maroon 5 Concert in Chile

Former The Voice coach Adam Levine is thanking his fans for their support and promising to "learn" from his mistakes following an "unprofessional" performance during a Maroon 5 show in Chile. After the Chilean media and fans slammed the group for their performance at the Vina del Mar festival, which televised their show, Levine took to Instagram on Sunday to issue an apology.

"While we can't always make up for our past, we can absolutely try our best to learn from it," he wrote alongside a gallery of images from the controversial performance. "Thank you Chile for giving me the opportunity to grow. And to share some amazing memories that we will never forget."

This marks the second time that Levine has addressed the performance, which was slammed by fans as being "disrespectful" and "cold."

"To be totally frank there were some things holding me back last night and I let them get to me," the singer said in a video shared to his Instagram Story on Friday. "And it impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that. I struggled a lot and sometimes it's really for me to mask the struggle. For that, I let you guys down and I apologize."

Levine added that the fans "deserve" to hear an explanation for his performance and noted how grateful he and the rest of the group were to perform at the festival, which he called a "prestigious, amazing" event.

At the same time, Maroon 5's representatives issued a statement to Billboard about their performance explaining that the band had been "informed by their representatives about civil unrest in the country and an incident with Ricky Martin on route to the festival grounds from his hotel" prior to their arrival.

"Despite this, the band insisted on going ahead and performing the show for their fans," it added. "As a result, Live Nation, the Viña del Mar Festival, and Maroon 5 made arrangements for additional private security and the welcome help of the Chilean Federal Police, PDI, as Maroon 5 wanted to perform for their Chilean fans in this time of uncertainty."

"Maroon 5 took the stage on schedule and on time last night," the statement continued. "They performed 70 minutes of their greatest hits to great acclaim. Unfortunately, during the performance, the band encountered numerous technical difficulties throughout the show, including monitor issues and with both of Adam Levine’s in ears. It created a very difficult situation for the band to deliver their normal show. The band loves their Chilean fans…Maroon 5 thanks their fans in the country of Chile."

The band’s South American tour ends on March 15 in Bagota, Colombia and will be followed by a U.S. tour with Meghan Trainor beginning on May 30 in Chula Vista, California.