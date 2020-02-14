Gwen Stefani Hypes Return to Stage for 'Just a Girl' Vegas Residency Following Health Issue Cancellations

Gwen Stefani thanked her fans for their support after she had to cancel a second performance in her Las Vegas residency. Stefani said she is still looking forward to perform Saturday night as originally scheduled. The "Just a Girl" singer cancelled her Saturday Feb. 8 and Wednesday, Feb. 12 shows due to an illness.

Thx for all ur well wishes this past week. ❤️ I’m looking forward to returning to #JustAGirlVegas tomorrow night 🙏 Gx @ZapposTheater @PHVegas #bestfans #luvuguys — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 14, 2020

"Thx for all ur well wishes this past week," Stefani wrote on Twitter Friday. "I'm looking forward to returning to #JustAGirlVegas tomorrow night."

Stefani included the hashtags "luv u guys" and "fest fans." She also tagged the show's venue, the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Fans were so relieved to hear the "Hollaback Girl" singer is doing much better.

"Yay!! I’m so relieved and happy that you’re better," one fan tweeted. "Take care and Happy Valentine’s Day, Gwen!"

"So wonderful to know you’re feeling better," another tweeted.

"Yay!!! So happy you're feeling better," another commented.

Stefani's batch of February shows continues through Feb. 22. In a Feb. 7 tweet, she insisted she would be able to perform the rest of her dates without an issue before she had to cancel the Wednesday show.

"I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22," she assured fans. "Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon."

Stefani started her "Just a Girl" residency in June 2018 and will perform another batch of shows from May 1 to May 16.

Before she had to cancel shows this month, the only other show she missed was a date in July 2019 due to an illness The hits-packed show includes tracks from both Stefani's career with No Doubt and her solo albums. She performs "Hollaback Girl," "It's My Life," "Wind it Up," "Don't Speak," "The Sweet Escape," "Rich Girl," "Just a Girl" and many others.

Meanwhile, Stefani is dating The Voice coach Blake Shelton. The two have been an item since 2015. The two recently collaborated on the song "Nobody But You," but they have no plans to record a whole album together.

"I don't think so," Stefani told E! News last month. "But we have done a lot of music together, actually, considering we have only known each other a few years. We wrote two songs together, so that's a lot, 'cause he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me."

Photo credit: Getty Images