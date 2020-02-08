Gwen Stefani Flashed Back to Iconic Debbie Reynolds Clip for the Super Bowl

A few days before Gwen Stefani was forced to cancel her Saturday performance in Las Vegas, the "Just a Girl" singer was in a much better mood. To get her fans excited for Super Bowl Sunday, she shared a famous clip from the 1953 MGM musical I Love Melvin, featuring Debbie Reynolds as a dancing human football. Super Bowl LIV was played on Feb. 2, ending with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

"Happy #superbowl2020 Gx," Stefani wrote in the caption, alongside the clip.

I Love Melvin is an obscure 1950s musical reteaming Singin' In The Rain stars Reynolds and Donald O'Connor. Reynolds stars as an actress hoping to become a Hollywood star while playing a human football in a bad Broadway musical. The "Melvin" of the title is O'Connor's character, a Look magazine photographer who falls in love with her. The most famous part of the film is the "Before the Game" sequence, where Reynolds is tossed around like a football by dancers in football uniforms.

Although Stefani was not involved in Super Bowl LIV, she does have a history with the NFL championship. Back in 2003, No Doubt joined Shania Twain and Sting for the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show. They performed "Just A Girl" before joining Sting for "Message in a Bottle."

Stefani had a rough week after the Super Bowl. She came down with an illness and was forced to cancel a performance of her "Just A Girl" Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. She previously cancelled a show in July 2019 for an illness.

"I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at [Zappos Theater] at [Planet Hollywood]," Stefani wrote on Friday. "Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase."

In another tweet, she assured fans she will be able to perform the remaining February shows.

"I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22. Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon," she wrote, adding the hashtags "only human," "I'm sorry" and "love u guys."

The "Just a Girl" residency began in June 2018. The hits-packed setlist includes "Hollaback Girl," "Rich Girl," "It's My Life," "Wind It Up," "Don't Speak," "Just a Girl" and "The Sweet Escape." After her February dates wrap up, Stefani has more shows planned from May 1 to May 16.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images