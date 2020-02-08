Gwen Stefani Cancels 'Just a Girl' Las Vegas Residency Due to Sudden Health Issues

Gwen Stefani has canceled her "Just a Girl" Las Vegas residency, citing health issues. Earlier today, the singer explained that she wasn't feeling well and wouldn't be able to perform this weekend in a tweet that was noticed by Entertainment Tonight. Stefani had previously canceled some of her Vegas performances last June -- and cited health issues then as well.

I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase. — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 7, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Stefani assured fans that she'd be "doing everything I can to get well," and she plans to be back performing for her shows scheduled throughout the remainder of February.

Stefani recently performed a duet of the song "Nobody But You" with her longtime boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton at this year's Grammy Awards. While the performance went over well with fans, the pop star did confess to E! News that the couple had no plans to cut a full album together.

"I don't think so," Stefani said. "But we have done a lot of music together, actually, considering we have only known each other a few years. We wrote two songs together, so that's a lot, 'cause he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me."

While the duet isn't leading to any big musical projects between the two, Shelton's dog, Betty, did show up. Later, Shelton told CMT that even though Betty was his dog first, "she's Gwen's dog now."

"She gets jealous," Shelton said of his four-legged friend. "She's Gwen's dog now, so that's where the jealousy comes in." However, Stefani was quick to interject that Betty "loves both of her parents, very much."

Ahead of The Grammy Awards, Stefani also confessed to Entertainment Tonight that she credits Shelton for saving her "entire life."

"Everyone was like, 'How was your drive over?' It's like, 'Wonderful! I was with Blake Shelton.' He makes me laugh and smile and is just the greatest guy," Stefani gushed. "Everybody says it. It's not just me."

Shelton's feelings for his wife are entirely reciprocated, as he explained to The Tennessean late last year.

"I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life," Shelton began. "The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It's just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn't make sense. If you put God into it, everything that's happened with us makes sense."