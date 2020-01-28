Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Reveal If They Will Ever Do an Album Together

With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "Nobody But You" duet rapidly climbing up the charts, fans are already clamoring for a full album of nothing but Shelton and Stefani songs. The couple opened up about whether that would be a possibility, ahead of their performance of the romantic song at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

"I don't think so," Stefani told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "But we have done a lot of music together, actually, considering we have only known each other a few years. We wrote two songs together, so that's a lot, 'cause he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me."

Performing in front of millions of fans for the live televised broadcast of the Grammy Awards, isn't something Shelton and Stefani do together every day, but they do say singing together is just part of their daily routine.

"We do that all the time," Shelton admitted. "We sing at the house. Music is such a part of our everyday life anyway, together. Performing here, it's the Grammys, so you're nervous about that, but the actual performing together part is just what we do."

Stefani previously praised Shelton for his influence in her life, ever since her split from former husband, rock singer Gavin Rossdale.

"He saved my entire life," Stefani acknowledged to Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone was like, 'How was your drive over?' It's like, 'Wonderful! I was with Blake Shelton.' He makes me laugh and smile and is just the greatest guy. Everybody says it. It's not just me."

Neither Shelton nor Stefani wrote "Nobody But You," but they apparently didn't need to. The songwriters –– Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James –– managed to capture their love story in a way that maybe Shelton and Stefani never could have.

"I was just floored," Shelton told The Tennessean, discussing hearing the song for the first time. "I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that's why Shane was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, 'This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.'"

"Nobody But You" is from Shelton's latest Fully Loaded: God's Country album. Download or stream the song via Shelton's website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz