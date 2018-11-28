‘Zombieland 2’ Recruits Zoey Deutch From Netflix’s ‘Set It Up’

Zoey Deutch has officially joined the cast of Zombieland 2, according to a new report by The Wrap.

Deutch will join the entire original cast in Sony Pictures’ belated sequel to the apocalyptic rom-com. Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin are all reportedly on board, but there is no word yet on who Deutch will play.

Deutch, 24, is best known for starring in this year’s Set It Up, a Netflix original that showed her rom-com chops. She also showed off her talent for zany comedy in Why Him, a where she was caught between her eccentric rich boyfriend (James Franco) and her stern, traditional father (Bryan Cranston). Now all that is left is to see how she handles the undead.

According to the synopsis, Zombieland 2 will find the four heroes of the original — Wichita (Stone), Little Rock (Breslin), Tallahassee (Harrelson) and Columbus (Eisenberg) — moving back inland in what is left of America. They will find themselves pitted against new and evolving zombies, as well as other survivors. Naturally, they will also face their own tenuous dynamic, as the four did not get off to the smoothest start.

The movie is currently slated for release on Oct. 11, 2019.

Zombieland 2 will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, the same man who helmed the first installment. Fleischer is fresh off of the unlikely superhero hit Venom, giving him a lot of clout with Sony. Additionally, writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are also returning.

Production on the movie will reportedly begin in January. According to IMDb, Zombieland 2 has been planned for October of 2019 specifically to coincide with the ten-year anniversary of the original. The script may have even been finished at the beginning of 2017 and has since been lying in wait for the timely production.

Since the release of Zombieland, its cast has become an impressive force in Hollywood. All four main cast members have since been nominated for Academy Awards, and last year Stone won for La La Land. Wernick and Reese have also had some major success together since 2009, notably collaborating on the scripts for both Deadpool movies.

Zombieland turned the conventions of zombie stories on their head a decade ago. The movie came out just one year before The Walking Dead, showing that the mindless monsters could be taken in a lot of directions besides simple 90 minute horror films.



Zombieland 2 is currently scheduled for release on Oct. 11, 2019. Until then, the original is streaming through Starz and is available on Amazon, Google Play and other digital stores.