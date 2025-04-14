3 Best Newly Added Kanopy Movies (April 2025)

Kanopy is one of the best streaming services around, and it’s completely free using your local library card.

They’ve got such a large selection that it can be hard to know what to watch, so here’s the three best movies that Kanopy has recently added.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Side Effects

Play video

Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh is known for making some of the straight-up coolest movies on the planet, and has had a bit of a moment this year with the successful back-to-back releases of ghost horror flick Presence and spy drama Black Bag. This medical crime thriller is a bit outside his usual wheelhouse, but just as exciting. Jude Law stars as a doctor who prescribes a woman (Rooney Mara) an experimental anti-depressant, and after taking it she begins a series of sleepwalking events where she physically tortures her husband (Channing Tatum). However, the good doctor begins to suspect that the sleepwalking events might not be so unintentional after all…

Mean Girls

Play video

It’s not October 3rd yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not time to watch (or rewatch) this comedy classic from Tina Fey. Lindsay Lohan stars as Cady Heron, an innocent teenager who goes to high school for the first time after being raised and homeschooled in Africa. She befriends two outsider students who have major plans to take down the popular girls clique known as ‘the Plastics,’ led by mean girl Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Even as an adult, this teen comedy still delivers the laughs 20 years later.

Eraserhead

Play video

Legendary director David Lynch was taken from us earlier this year after the Los Angeles wildfires. In his 78 years of life, he created some of the most impactful, weird and wondrous films of our world. None of them are more chilling than his independent horror debut Eraserhead, which he wrote, directed, produced, edited, and scored. Jack Nance stars as a single dad who is left to care for his insanely deformed child in a post-apocalyptic, desolate world full of industrial machines. It’s almost hard to explain the plot, but it is easy to say that it is one of the strangest films ever made.