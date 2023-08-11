'Wonder Woman 3' Canceled Despite Gal Gadot Confirmation

Wonder Woman 3 is not in development at DC Studios. Despite franchise star Gal Gadot's recent comments that a third film was in the works and she was set to reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, sources confirmed to multiple outlets that there are currently no plans for a third movie at Warner Bros.' DC Studios.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have been tasked with taking over the new "DC Universe," revealed plans for the first phase of their new DCU back in January. Titled "Gods and Monsters," "Chapter One" of the DCU starts with Superman: Legacy premiering in the summer of 2025 and will include at least four other movies – The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. Wonder Woman 3 will not be part of this. Citing sources with knowledge of the situation, Variety reports that James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have been tasked with taking over the new "DC Universe," do not have any current plans to develop a new Wonder Woman project outside of the upcoming Max live-action series Paradise Lost, which takes place before the birth of Diana.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told ComicBook.com in an interview recorded before the SAG-AGTRA strike began. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

The actress further fueled speculation that a third Wonder Woman movie was in development in a recently published profile by Flaunt magazine, in which she said: "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman- you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."

However, sources told Variety that "nothing was ever promised to Gadot" and there was never "any definitive discussion of Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe." A spokesperson for the studio has not addressed the situation at this time, and it remains unclear what caused the conflicting stories.

Gadot originated the role of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's DC Universe, first debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before appearing in two standalone films, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, both directed by Patty Jenkins. It was previously reported that a third film with Jenkins attached was scrapped. Gadot also appeared in the role in Justice League and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

While a new Wonder Woman film is not currently on the horizon, DC Studios does have plans for a prequel series. Titled Paradise Lost, the series, set for Max, is set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman. Safran previously teased of the series, "It's going to be a Games of Thrones-ish story about Themyscira, the home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. This drama is really about the political intrigue behind the society of all women."