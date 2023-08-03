'Wonder Woman 3' With Gal Gadot Is Back in the Works

The future of DC Comics adaptations on the screen is uncertain, but it sounds like another Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot is in the works. When Warner Bros. hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to take over the new "DC Universe," they scrapped plans for Wonder Woman 3 with director Patty Jenkins. However, in a new interview published on Wednesday, Gadot said that she still expects to play Diana in a new movie developed with Gunn and Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told ComicBook.com in an interview recorded before the SAG-AGTRA strike began. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together." It's not entirely surprising that Gunn and Safran plan to keep Gadot on board since she has made brief appearances in movies since they took over, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash. Still, with so much recasting going on, it wouldn't have been surprising if Gadot had left the franchise either.

Gunn and Safran have announced plans for what they are calling "Chapter One" of the DCU, titled "Gods and Monsters." It starts Superman: Legacy premiering in the summer of 2025, and so far we know it includes four other movies: The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing. There are no plans for a Wonder Woman movie on the books, so whatever Gadot is describing must be in the early development stages.

Earlier this year, DC Studios also announced a streaming series called Paradise Lost which will be about Wonder Woman's home island, Themyscira – a.k.a. "Paradise Island." However, the show will reportedly not be about Wonder Woman herself but will be a prequel about the generations of women who lived in isolation on the island before she was born. There's no sign of Gadot being involved in that series.

Gadot has plenty of other upcoming projects in the meantime, though the SAG-AFTRA strike will presumably slow them all down. She stars in the Netflix original series Heart of Stone, which premieres on Friday, Aug. 11. She will not be able to promote the show going forward now that the strike is in effect. For now, there are no official details on a potential Wonder Woman 3, but Gadot's words will certainly give fans hope.