Will Smith Admits What His Worst Movie Is

Will Smith knows what his worst movie is, and it will not come as a surprise to any of his longtime fans. The actor revealed his pick for the worst film on his resume in a new video for GQ, timed for the release of his upcoming memoir, Will. Smith also picked his two favorite movies, which will also be unsurprising titles.

In the latest episode of GQ‘s Actually Me series, Smith took several questions from fans on social media. One of those questions was “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?” The actor picked the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness as his two best movies. Men in Black hit theaters in 1997, following the success of Independence Day and launched a franchise. In 2006, he starred in The Pursuit of Happyness, which co-starred Smith’s son Jaden Smith and it earned Smith the second of his two Best Actor Oscar nominations. (His first came for playing Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic Ali.)

“Worst? I don’t know… Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side,” Smith then said. “To see myself with chaps… I don’t like it.” Wild Wild West was based on the TV series and was a box office bomb when it hit theaters in 1999. Smith and Kevin Kline played U.S. Secret Service agents protecting President Ulysses S. Grant in the film, which was directed by Men in Black‘s Barry Sonnenfeld.

Although Smith considers Wild Wild West the “worst” film of his career, back in 2015, he told Esquire that After Earth was his “most painful failure.” That movie grossed over $240 million worldwide, but it cost $130 million to make and only a quarter of its revenue came from the domestic box office. It was sad for Smith to see that movie fail because it co-starred Jaden. However, the movie’s failure was quickly overshadowed by worse news. “After Earth comes out, I get the box-office numbers on Monday and I was devastated for about twenty-four minutes, and then my phone rang and I found out my father had cancer,” Smith said in 2015. “That put it in perspective-viciously.”

Smith has been busy promoting his new memoir, which hits bookstores on Nov. 9. In an interview with GQ, Smith opened up about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, who “never believed in conventional marriage,” the actor said. “There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” he explained.

Smith also stars in King Richard, in which he plays Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. The movie earned positive reviews from critics after it played at the Telluride Film Festival in September. It will be released to theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19. It was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also directed Mark Wahlberg’s Joe Bell.