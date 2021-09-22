Will Smith’s Home Catches Fire, Damage Reported

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s $42 million Calabasas, California home sustained damage in a Monday house fire. The fire broke out at the sprawling Malibu estate at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, with Page Six reporting that carious emergency response vehicles, including fire trucks and an ambulance, were spotted heading to the mansion. No injuries were reported.

Few details about the blaze have been released at this time, though a Los Angeles County Fire spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that there had been a “structure fire” that caused “smoke damage” at the address. While the spokesperson did not clarify how or where the fire may have started, an eyewitness told the outlet a fire broke out somewhere on one of the properties and caused “extensive smoke damage.” The source added that the fire reportedly began in the basement of the mansion. The source claimed a fireman was treated on the scene but was not hospitalized, though the spokesperson for LA County Fire said that despite the presence of an ambulance, there were no injuries.

At this time, neither Smith nor Jada have publicly commented on the fire, and representatives for the couple were not immediately available. A source close to the family, who confirmed to Page Six that both Smith and his wife were on the property at the time of the fire, said, “they are all fine and in the home. A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine.” The source added, “there were a lot of fire trucks and police, so it caught everyone’s attention, but they’re all fine.”

Smith and Jada built the mansion, which was featured in Architectural Digest in 2011, in 2003, according to the Mirror. The couple also bought several neighboring properties and recruited Stephen Samuelson to turn them into one estate. The estate, which is situated on 150-acres, took seven years to complete, and while the couple put the nine-bedroom home on the market in 2013 for $42 million, they ultimately decided to keep it. The home spans 25,000 square feet of living space, with the main entrance featuring an intricate wrought-iron banister lining the staircase. The home also boasts a gazebo, recording studio, meditation room, screening room, pool room, and pool, according to the 2011 Architectural Digest write up. The 150-acre property is located in a secluded mountain setting. The mansion serves as the filming location for Jada’s Red Table Talk show, which she hosts with daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris. The family previously had to evacuate the property in 2018 due to threat from the Woolsey wildfire.