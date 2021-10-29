What’s on TV This Halloween Weekend: Everything to Watch

It’s Halloween weekend, so it’s time to indulge in your favorite spooky, scary movies. While it seems like nearly everything you could want to watch is on a streaming service, sometimes you want to embrace the more old fashioned: classic cable. If you don’t have access to HBO Max or other streaming services, fear not! There are tons of options on television this weekend so you can still get your jump scare on.

Friday, Oct. 29

Before you check out Halloween Kills in theaters or on Peacock, AMC has you covered to return to the films that started Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) terrifying journey. The original 1978 Halloween is airing at 6:00 p.m. ET on AMC on Friday night, and Halloween II is airing immediately after at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you’re looking for a classic horror double feature, this should fit the bill. Additionally, George Romero’s 1986 zombie classic Night of the Living Dead is airing on TCM at 10:00 p.m. ET if you want to see a foundational work in zombie media.

Friday, Oct. 29 Cont.

If your tastes are a bit more family-friendly, you have plenty of options on Friday. The latest Scooby-Doo special, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now?, is airing on The CW on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET If you’re looking to Introduce your kids to Mystery Incorporated. If your kids are a little bit older, they might enjoy Goosebumps, a live-action adaptation of the classic kids’ book series starring Jack Black as a fictional version of author R. L. Stein. The 2015 comedy airs on FX at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Oct. 30

If you want to keep the classic horror vibes going, SYFY has the Saturday lineup on lock. The 2010 remake of The Nightmare on Elm Street starts the day at 8:00 a.m. ET to begin the marathon of all 8 Freddie Kruger films over the course of the day. A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge airs at 6:00 p.m. ET and A Nightmare on Elm Street airs at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to continue the Halloween marathon that you began the night before, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later airs on AMC at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Halloween Resurrection follows it at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Oct. 30 Cont.

For those looking to spark the eternal debate “Is it a Halloween movie or is it a Christmas movie?”, The Nightmare Before Christmas airs on Freeform at 7:10 p.m. ET. TCM also has a fun double feature option, with 1931’s Frankenstein airing at 8:oo p.m. ET and Mel Brooks’ iconic comedy Young Frankenstein following it at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Oct. 31

For the actual day of Halloween, you can enjoy your sugar high with some chill options on TBS. You’ve got two chances to catch Adam Sandler’s Hotel Transylvania 2, which airs at 6:00 p.m. ET and then again at 10:15 p.m. ET. The 2020 remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches airs in between at 8:00 p.m. ET. Halloween isn’t complete without Alfred Hitchcock, so be sure to watch Psycho on TCM at 8:00 p.m. ET.