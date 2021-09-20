‘Halloween Kills’ Drops Terrifying Final Trailer Ahead of Peacock Premiere

Halloween Kills has dropped a terrifying final trailer, ahead of the movie’s Peacock premiere, which comes the same day as its theatrical release. In the new teaser, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode believes that she’s finally killed Michael Myers after locking him in her basement and setting fire to her home, which fans saw in 2018’s Halloween, a sequel to the original 1978 film. She soon learns that Michael got free, and is knowing roaming the streets, killing again. Interestingly, in addition to Laurie, the new trailer also gives fans a look at some of Michael’s other survivors from the iconic first film, such Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers.

“The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.”

The new Halloween series is helmed by filmmaker David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 reboot/sequel, and co-wrote it with Jeff Fradley and actor Danny McBride, with whom Green is a frequent collaborator. Notably, the movie earned over $250 million at the box office on a budget of less than $15 million. Green and McBride then brought in filmmaker Scott Teems (Narcos: Mexico) to write the next two installments in the planned trilogy: Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends, which is set to debut in 2022.

In 2020, Curtis sat down to talk about both upcoming horror sequels and teased Michael Myers’ “legacy of evil” in Halloween Ends. The legendary actress appeared in a Jess Cagle Show interview on SiriusXM and opened up about what fans can expect from Halloween Kills. But when pressed to give fans a hint about what Halloween Ends might bring, she resisted. After repeating “I can’t” several times, Curtis finally provided a “snippet” of information.

“I know we have to wrap up; here’s my snippet: [the] legacy that it really has to do with the nature of evil and the legacy of evil,” she said. This certainly does not give fans a whole lot to go on, as far as trying to guess what Halloween Ends might bring, but it could potentially imply that even if Myers finally meets his grisly end, a new evil – or murderous “shape” — might rise to take his place. Halloween Kills debuts in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15.