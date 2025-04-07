3 Best Movies Prime Video Just Added for April 2025

Amazon Prime Video has a massive selection of movies, and even more are added every month.

With so many to choose from, it can be hard to know what’s worth spending time to watch. Here are three of the best movies added to the streamer this month.

Fargo

Often imitated, never duplicated, this bleakly funny detective thriller is one of the best movies ever made. Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) hatches a plan to extort his father-in-law by having two criminals kidnap his wife. Unfortunately, the criminals are extremely stupid and the kidnapping quickly takes a violent, homicidal turn, leaving pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) to find out who’s responsible.

Out of Sight

No one does cool like author Elmore Leonard. Similarly, no one does cool like Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh. So when Soderbergh adapted one of Leonard’s novels in Out of Sight, audiences were treated to one of the coolest movies of all time. George Clooney plays career criminal Jack Foley, who is being hunted by U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez). The two quickly fall in love and begin a relationship all while trying to catch the other in the act. Funny, sexy, and completely unpredictable, Out of Sight is a sleek thriller you won’t be able to take your eyes off of.

Nickel Boys

This Oscar-nominated drama was woefully underseen when it released last year. The film, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, revolves around the friendship of two young Black children who are sent to an abusive reform school in 1960s Florida. RaMell Ross adapted the novel in a very unique fashion: the entire film takes place through the eyes of the two main characters, meaning every scene is shot in a first-person POV.