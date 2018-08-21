‘Twilight’ Returning to Theaters for 10th Anniversary

Twilight fans have a lot to be excited about, as the original film will be returning to theatres this year to celebrates its 10th anniversary.

MTV News reports that on October 21 and 22 the film that set the entire franchise in motion will be shown in theaters all over the U.S. as a part of the “Fathom Spotlight” film series sponsored by Fathom Events.

In addition to the theatrical re-release, the entire film series is also being re-released on Blu-ray/DVD/and digital combo-pack with updated box-artwork done by award-winning artist Justin Erickson, who told the outlet that his goal was to “service the fans and make them happy.”

“The first movie is all about the woods and the mist and the locations, so I added a lot of blues and greens, versus New Moon, which ends with that scene of all of the red cloaks. And Breaking Dawn [Part 2] had that snowy final confrontation,” Erickson explaioned. “So specific scenes really speak to the color palette of the print.”

In order to best execute his designs, Erickson confessed that he went back and rewatched all the films to help inspire him.

“You have to ask yourself, ‘If I’m a fan of this movie, what was my favorite scene from that movie? What’s the key scene and the big moment?’ We wanted to have those moments featured on the covers,” he stated, later admitting that he doesn’t have a favorite scene necessarily, but does love the aesthetics of the cinematography.

“Is it weird to say that I was a really big fan of how they built the scenery? I love the production design and the cold, dreary locations,” Erickson shared.

He also opened up about how important it was to get the likenesses of the film actors as accurate as possible, and admitted to spending a lot of time on Google Images to get the faces of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner just right.

“More important that anything, it had to look like the right people,” Erickson continued. “If it didn’t look perfect, no one would buy it. So a lot of attention was given to making sure the likenesses were perfect.”

The Twilight series made A-list stars out of Stewart, Lautner, and Pattinson, with the Edward Cullen-actor recently sharing his true feelings about the film franchise.

“It’s all fond memories,” Pattinson said in an interview. “I mean it’s almost more fond the further away you get from it…it’s just such a magical way to spend your 20s.”

“I mean it’s completely crazy. I still haven’t really processed it. I mean I always thought that there’d be more of a fallout — a psychological fallout years later,” he went on to say.

Fans can pick up the new Twilight film series Blu-ray combo-packs when they are released on Tuesday, October 23.