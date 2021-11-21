How ‘Toy Story’ Fans Feel About Tim Allen Being Replaced by Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear

Toy Story fans got their first look at the new spinoff film Lightyear a few weeks ago, and many are still preoccupied with the titular character’s voice. Buzz Lightyear has been played by Tim Allen in all the main franchise films up until now, but in this version he will be voiced by Chris Evans. The change caused a surprising amount of confusion about the canon, and debates about casting among fans.

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz Lightyear the Space Ranger, as opposed to Buzz Lightyear the toy. It’s a straightforward sci-fi film about a future where space travel is more common, and is presumably the version of Buzz on whom Andy’s action figure will later be based. According to Pixar, the movie “presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy – introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.” The term “origin story” may be the greatest point of confusion here, as fans seem to think Evans will be playing the same character that Allen has played up until now.

Either way, anticipation is high for this movie. Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane, who told Entertainment Weekly that this movie is “its own thing” and a “standalone” story outside of the Toy Story continuity. Other cast members for the movie have not yet been announced, but it premieres on June 17, 2022. Here is a look at what fans had to say about the first teaser.

Tim Allen voices the toy. Completely different from the actual fictional character. I personally think Patrick Warburton did an even better job voicing buzz in the tv show. — Kura Ken (@kuraken20XX) October 27, 2021

Fans debated about whether Allen should have been cast in this role or not. Many felt that it would be difficult to watch this movie without Allen’s voice.

Every one complaining about Tim Allen not being the voice in Lightyear understands that this movie is not about the toy, but about the actual person the toy is created for, right? #Lightyear — Yeah, I'm Whoopin Feet 👺 (@oakzap425) October 27, 2021

Some fans supported the decision to do this movie without Allen – either to differentiate the two characters, or because of their personal dislike of the actor.

What a way to find out the made a movie. Does Tim Allen know that they think he sounded like you when he was younger? — Prinny Poo (@PrinFura) October 27, 2021

Many fans marveled at the fact that they had not heard about Lightyear until now. They wondered if was intentionally kept secret or if there was simply so much entertainment news these days that they missed the announcement somewhere.

Tim Allen voices the toy.



The toy is based off a "real" astronaut in the toy story universe.



Chris Evans voices the real person Tim Allen's toy was based off. — Kaitlyn Murphy (@Katie_Murphy776) October 27, 2021

Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear instead of Tim Allen is an upgrade. Sorry, not sorry. — Rob M. | Tokkan (@tokkanram) October 27, 2021

This isn't even a politics thing. I just like the sound of Chris Evans's voice more. — Rob M. | Tokkan (@tokkanram) October 27, 2021

Some people speculated that Buzz Lightyear was recast because of Allen’s outspoken personal politics. Others pointed out that there are other reasons Disney might have wanted A-list star Chris Evans in the movie.

Do not worry about where Lightyear “fits in the canon.” Your brain is broken from Twitter and it’s a movie to distract children out on summer vacation — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) October 27, 2021

As the conversation unfolded, many people laughed at movie audiences’ tendency to examine “the canon” of every franchise nowadays. They urged people to separate their conception of Toy Story from franchises like the MCU.

All these shots at Tim Allen for not being the voice in the new Buzz Lightyear movie. Folks, he is worth over $100 million and enjoying life. I am sure he moved on some time ago and wishes Chris Evans success. Now for the rest of us, back to work. — Senex (@RealMarcusA11en) October 27, 2021

Some Allen fans were not disappointed by his exclusion from this movie, feeling that the actor had earned a break.