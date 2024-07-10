'The Conjuring' Franchise Coming to an End with Final Film in 2025

After more than a decade since it began, The Conjuring franchise is coming to an end. The final film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, will open in theaters on Sept. 5, 2025, and mark the conclusion of the main movie series that launched a multi-billion-dollar horror universe.

Conjuring director/writer/producer James Wan confirmed the news in a post on Instagram Stories, writing, "Yes, finale...end of an era," above a Rotten Tomatoes post about the Last Rites. At this time, it is unclear how the larger Conjuring Universe will be impacted by the flagship series coming to a close.

No new spinoff films appear to be in development currently, however, in 2023 it was announced that a TV series was being developed for the Max streaming service. According to a brief description, the series "would take place chronologically after the events of the films." As of June, the show was still said to be in development.

The entire Conjuring Universe, to date, has raked in more than $2 billion against a combined budget of around $200 million. This makes it the second highest-grossing horror franchise after Godzilla.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — the third film of the main series — debuted on June 4, 2021 and was inspired by the 1981 trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, also known as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case. Johnson was arrested and charged with the murder of his landlord, Alan Bono.

Real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren became involved with the case due to the bizarre nature of the circumstances surrounding it. Johnson's trial is said to be the first known U.S. court case wherein the defense set out to prove innocence based on the defendant denying personal responsibility for the crime due to claiming demonic possession.

The Devil Made Me Do It is the third film in the direct Conjuring series but it is actually the eighth film overall in the franchise. In addition to the movies focusing on the Warrens' investigations, the Conjuring franchise also includes a spinoff trilogy about the creepy doll Anabelle. The first Anabelle film was released in 2014, followed by Annabelle: Creation in 2017, and Annabelle Comes Home in 2019.

There are also three more films connected to the series: The Nun (2018), which is a spinoff prequel set in 1950s Romania, and its 2023 sequel The Nun II; as well as The Curse of La Llorona (2019), a loosely connected evil spirit story that featured actor Tony Amendola reprising his role as Father Perez from the first Annabelle film. Additionally, The Curse of La Llorona was directed by Michael Chaves, who is also the director of The Devil Made Me Do It.