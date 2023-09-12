'The Conjuring' Universe: Where to Stream Every 'Conjuring,' 'Annabelle,' and 'The Nun' Movie
The Conjuring Universe has grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, with the most recent installment, 'The Nun II,' now in theaters.
When The Conjuring premiered in 2013, it launched what would become the highest-grossing horror franchise ever. Loosely based on the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the franchise has gone on to spawn eight additional films within The Conjuring Universe, the most recent of which, The Nun II, hit theaters on Sept. 8, topping both the domestic and global box offices for a global debut of $85.3 million.
Dubbed The Conjuring Universe, the record-breaking film franchise consists of the main series of films – The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – as well as several sequels and spinoffs. The Annabelle spinoff trilogy kicked off in 2014 and inspired by a story of an allegedly-haunted Raggedy Ann doll named Annabelle. The first Annabelle film was released in 2014, followed by Annabelle: Creation in 2017, and Annabelle Comes Home in 2019. Another subset, The Nun, consists of two movies and stars Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Blouquet as Sister Irene and Maurice with Storm Reid, who confront the Demon Nun, an incarnation of Valak, from The Conjuring 2. The franchise also consists of The Curse of La Llorona, a loosely connected evil spirit story that featured actor Tony Amendola reprising his role as Father Perez from the first Annabelle film.
The Conjuring Universe has grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, and with its popularity still growing, bingeing through the films is thankfully easier than ever in the world of streaming.
How to watch 'The Conjuring Universe' in chronological order?
The Nun (2018): 1950s
Annabelle Creation (2017): 1955
The Nun II (2023, only in theaters): 1956
Annabelle (2014): 1967
The Conjuring (2013): 1971
Annabelle Comes Home (2019): 1972
The Curse of La Llorona (2019): 1973
The Conjuring 2 (2016): 1977
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): 1981
'The Conjuring'
Where to Stream: Max (free), Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Lily Taylor
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86% (critics), 83% (audience)
Synopsis: "A family calls on supernatural investigators Ed & Lorraine Warren for help against a terrifying evil in their house."
'Annabelle'
Where to Stream: Max (free), Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Ward Horton, Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard, Tony Amendola
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28% (critics), 35% (audience)
Synopsis: "Before The Conjuring, there was Annabelle. In this supernatural thriller, Annabelle's story begins before the evil was unleashed."
'The Conjuring 2'
Where to Stream: Prime Video (rent or buy) and Apple TV (rent or buy)
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Madison Wolfe, Frances O'Connor
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80% (critics), 81% (audience)
Synopsis: "In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter."
'Annabelle: Creation'
Where to Stream: Max (free), Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Anthona LaPaglia, Samara Lee, Miranda Otto, Brad Greenquist
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70% (critics), 68% (audience)
Synopsis: "A dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls into their home, where they become the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation."
'The Nun'
Where to Stream: Max (free), Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24% (critics), 35% (audience)
Synopsis: "In this film from "The Conjuring" franchise, an unholy terror stalks the cavernous halls of a Romanian abbey in the form of a demonic nun."
'The Curse of La Llorona'
Where to Stream: Max (free), Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28% (critics), 35% (audience)
Synopsis: "A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles."
'Annabelle Comes Home'
Where to Stream: Max (free), Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64% (critics), 70% (audience)
Synopsis: "Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home."
'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'
Where to Stream: Max (free), Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruari O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55% (critics), 83% (audience)
Synopsis: "Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a chilling story of terror and evil."
'The Nun II'
Where to Stream: Not yet streaming
Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 44% (critics), 75% (audience)
Synopsis: "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."