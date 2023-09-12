'The Conjuring' Universe: Where to Stream Every 'Conjuring,' 'Annabelle,' and 'The Nun' Movie

When The Conjuring premiered in 2013, it launched what would become the highest-grossing horror franchise ever. Loosely based on the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the franchise has gone on to spawn eight additional films within The Conjuring Universe, the most recent of which, The Nun II, hit theaters on Sept. 8, topping both the domestic and global box offices for a global debut of $85.3 million.

Dubbed The Conjuring Universe, the record-breaking film franchise consists of the main series of films – The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – as well as several sequels and spinoffs. The Annabelle spinoff trilogy kicked off in 2014 and inspired by a story of an allegedly-haunted Raggedy Ann doll named Annabelle. The first Annabelle film was released in 2014, followed by Annabelle: Creation in 2017, and Annabelle Comes Home in 2019. Another subset, The Nun, consists of two movies and stars Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Blouquet as Sister Irene and Maurice with Storm Reid, who confront the Demon Nun, an incarnation of Valak, from The Conjuring 2. The franchise also consists of The Curse of La Llorona, a loosely connected evil spirit story that featured actor Tony Amendola reprising his role as Father Perez from the first Annabelle film.

The Conjuring Universe has grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, and with its popularity still growing, bingeing through the films is thankfully easier than ever in the world of streaming.