'The Conjuring' TV Series Still in the Works at Max

The Conjuring 4 may reportedly be the final installment in the main series of The Conjuring movies, but the Ed and Lorraine Warren-centered franchise isn't coming to an end anytime soon. More than a year after it was confirmed that a The Conjuring TV series was headed to Max, with little news surfacing since, it has been confirmed that the series is still in development.

The promising update came from Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content. Sitting down with Variety amid the launch of Max in France, Bloys teased the number of projects currently in development, sharing, "There are other properties like The Conjuring, which is a big movie franchise that we're developing into a series." Bloys also shared that other are projects in the works, including a Crazy Rich Asians series, as well as a Green Lantern series.

The update came more than a year after it was announced that HBO Max, which has since been rebranded as Max, was developing a TV series based on New Line Cinema's The Conjuring universe. Peter Safran is developing the horror series, with James Wan's Atomic Monster Productions and Peter Safran's The Safran Company attached to produce. Exact details on the series remain scarce, but Warner Bros. said when the show was first announced that it would "continue the story established in the feature films."

The Conjuring franchise kicked off in 2013 with the release of The Conjuring, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the real-life Lorraine and Ed Warren, paranormal investigators and authors associated with prominent yet controversial cases of haunting. The franchise has since grown to include eight films and has cemented its place as the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, having grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

The main series of films, centering around the Warrens, consists of The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). A fourth film, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, was announced back in October 2022. The film will bring back Farmiga and Wilson, with The Hollywood Reporter previously reporting that David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has been tapped to pen the script, with Wan and Safran set to produce. Michael Chaves will direct.

Outside of the main films, The Conjuring Universe also consists of the Annabelle spinoff trilogy – Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2014), and Annabelle Comes Home (2019) – and The Nun subset, which includes the 2018 film and its 2023 follow-up The Nun II. The franchise also consists of The Curse of La Llorona, a loosely connected evil spirit story that featured actor Tony Amendola reprising his role as Father Perez from the first Annabelle film.