T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Reached out to Him After 'Deadpool' Comments

Deadpool stars T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds have reconciled. After Miller said Reynolds was "horrifically mean" to him on the Deadpool set on The Adam Carolla Show earlier this month, Miller stopped by SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts to offer an update on their relationship. Reynolds told Miller it was a "misunderstanding" and the Silicon Valley star said they are now good.

"It was really cool. He emailed me the next day... It was a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine," Miller told Norton and Roberts Thursday, via Entertainment Tonight. "It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' And I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

Last week, Miller told Carolla he would never work with Reynolds again after an awkward incident during the filming of Deadpool. Miller starred in both Deadpool films as Weasel, the best friend of Reynold's title character. Deadpool 3 is now in the works at Disney, but there's no word if Miller will star in the movie, considering his past controversies.

"We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel," Miller told Carolla. "So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller went on to call Reynolds "kind of an insecure dude" and said he wouldn't star in Deadpool 3 even if Disney offered him a big pay raise. "I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies," Miller said. "I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I'm at a place in my life where I don't need to do Deadpool 3."

On Thursday, Miller told Norton and Roberts he was worried about sharing the story because of how the media would report it. "I told the story because it was weird and funny to me, and then it gets picked up... I didn't think that I had said anything that was that negative. I feel bad that it was picked up and it was misconstrued for sure," Miller explained. "I just have a thing where I just kind of think, 'OK, let's talk about this.' And then it's quickly misconstrued and then you're kind of in all of this hot water."

Miller didn't think he said anything too negative about Reynolds and even pointed out that he told Carolla that Reynolds is a good comedian. "I wasn't saying anything negative. He is so funny, which I always maintained, and he's so amazing in those movies. That was kind of it, you know?" Miller said on the SiriusXM show. "It's so funny. I said all these complimentary things and none of that shows up... That's really a bummer. He was really cool about it. He's a good dude."