'Space Jam 2' First Look Sneaks by in HBO Max 2021 Sizzle Reel

Warner Bros. is moving ahead with the controversial plan to release its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, even releasing a new sizzle reel on Saturday for the movies. The 30-second spot jams as much in as possible, including a very brief first look at Space Jam: A New Legacy, the long-awaited LeBron James-starring sequel to Space Jam. It also includes brief moments from Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and The Suicide Squad.

The very brief moment from Space Jam 2 shows James and a CGI Bugs Bunny looking up, before a second shot shows someone being launched into a center-hung scoreboard. Later in the spot, the Space Jam: A New Legacy title treatment can be spotted. Other titles seen in the spot are The Little Things, The Suicide Squad, In The Heights, Judas and the Black Messiah, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Many Saints of Newark, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Mortal Kombat, Malignant, King Richard, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Cry Macho, Tom & Jetty: The Movie, and The Matrix 4.

In December, Warner Bros. announced its unprecedented decision to release all of these movies on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. The movies will be available to HBO Max subscribers at no additional cost for 31 days. After that window closes, the films will only be available to see in theaters until the traditional home entertainment window opens again. After that point, they will be available to rent, but it is not clear if they will go back to HBO Max. WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff described it as a "unique one-year plan." Executives stressed it is only in response to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reports Variety.

Space Jam: A New Legacy has been in the works for years and is scheduled for release on July 16, 2001. The cast includes James, Don Cheadle, and Sonequa Martin-Green. Like the original 1996 film featuring Michael Jordan, this new one will include cameos from other real-life NBA and WNBA stars, including Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogqumike, and Chiney Ogwumike. Malcolm D. Lee, who directed Girls Trip and Night School, directed Space Jam 2 from a script by Ryan Coogler and Sev Ohanian. This is the first theatrically-released Looney Tunes movie since 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

It's clear that the new film will include several references to the original Space Jam. Back in August, James shared a brief video of himself wearing the new Tune Squad uniform, which takes inspiration from the original uniforms. The original Space Jam opened in 1996. Although the film did not do well with critics, it was a box office smash and remains a fan favorite among basketball and Looney Tunes fans.