'Shrek' Spinoff Movie About Donkey in the Works, Eddie Murphy Says

Big things are happening in the swamp for the Shrek franchise as it nears its 25th anniversary. As DreamWorks Animation heads back to the swamp for Shrek 5, which is currently in production, franchise star Eddie Murphy revealed in a new interview with Collider that a standalone Donkey movie is also in the works.

"We started doing [Shrek 5] months ago. I did this. I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we'll finish it up," Murphy told the outlet. "Shrek is coming out and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie]."

The news comes after Murphy, who has voiced Shrek's loyal sidekick and best friend across the series' four mainline installments and various spinoffs, previously expressed his desire for a Donkey-centered film. He told ETalk back in January 2023, "I love Donkey. You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, 'They should have done a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.' I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't funny as the Donkey."

It also follows confirmation last year that a fifth Shrek movie is in the works. llumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri confirmed the movie in April 2023, telling Variety that offers had been sent to the original cast – Murphy, Mike Myers, and Cameron Diaz – to reprise their roles as Donkey, Shrek, and Princess Fiona. At the time, Meledandri also teased that the Shrek franchise could expand with a spin-off centered on Donkey, though nothing was confirmed to be in the works.

Details about Shrek 5 are currently being kept under wraps, but Murphy did tell Collider that he "started recording [Shrek 5], I think it's coming out in 2025. And we're doing a Donkey one next." A release window for the Donkey spinoff is not set. DreamWorks Animation Studios, which produces the Shrek movies, has not yet confirmed the Donkey spinoff.

The Shrek franchise launched in 2001 and spawned three sequels – 2004's Shrek 2, 2007's Shrek the Third, and 2010's Shrek Forever After. The beloved franchise also includes two spinoffs based on Antonio Banderas's Puss in Boots – 2011's Puss in Boots and 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – as well as the 2007 Christmas television special Shrek the Halls and the 2010 Halloween television special Scared Shrekless.