'Scream VI' Directors Reveal Ghostface Secrets, Talk 'Twin' Characters (Exclusive)

Scream VI slashed its way through theaters earlier this year, and now horror fans can catch it on digital download. Following the movie's move to streaming, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also helmed Scream 5. During our conversation, the pair shared some insight into the new film and revealed a few behind-the-scene Ghostface secrets, while also confessing which past victim characters they wish could have a twin. [Please note: Minor Scream VI spoilers below.]

In the new film, we find our Scream 5 heroes Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), as well as their friends Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin — twin brother and sister played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding — now in New York City, and once again being forced to go toe-to-toe with Ghostface. When asked how they determine which cast members are going to deliver the best Ghostface performances, Bettinelli-Olpin revealed that they have a pretty good way of finding out while not giving anything away. "It's actually really fun. You cast everybody for the role they're playing for 85% of the movie, and who is the best character or actor for that role, and then we have everybody read Ghostface sides," he said, "So everybody does a Ghostface audition."

Bettinelli-Olpin continued, "So none of them know if they're auditioning for Ghostface, if they are or they aren't. There's plausible deniability, basically. Everybody reads it. So it's really, really fun. Because sometimes you're doing it and it feels a little mean because you're like, 'I know this person isn't going to be Ghostface, but we have to kind of have to keep up this ruse.' And I got to say, some of the characters or the actors who did not play Ghostface gave fantastic Ghostface reads".

In the majority of the Scream films, Ghostface has turned out to be two different characters. While it could potentially be tough to keep track of which character is under the mask in various Ghostface scenes, Gillett explained that they always have "a running sort of theory of who is behind the mask" when "designing the architecture of the story." He added, "I think for us one of the things that we've tried to do is really just make Ghostface their own character. We talk a lot about how regardless of who you are, when you put on that mask and that robe, you are imbued with something other, right?"

Making a comparison to other iconic horror characters, Gillett said, "It's not, obviously, full superhero language, but the idea that... six movies in, there have been so many killers that have worn that costume that when you put it on... It's almost like this thing that kind of possesses the person who is wearing it. I think it's one of the reasons why Ghostface is a really specific character as a slasher, right? It feels like a Freddy or like a Jason. There's just something, like a Michael Myers, there's something very distinct about Ghostface regardless of who's under the mask."

He continued, "I think that allows us to have a little bit more fun with the rules of how Ghostface moves, how strong Ghostface is. It allows for things to be [elevated] while still being grounded and scary. And that, for us, building on that foundation... It just allows you to have the most fun possible, which, at the end of the day, is our goal is to just make something that's crazy and fun."

Finally, one of the toughest aspects of making a Scream movie, the pair admitted, is when they have to "cast somebody and you know that you're casting them to die." Lamenting the situation, Gillett joked, "It's like, 'Man, I know I'm going to fall in love with working with you.' It's just part of the deal. It's one of the things you just sign up for when you make a Scream movie is that half of you are probably not going to be coming back for the sequel."

Referring to Samara Weaving's character from the new film, Bettinelli-Olpin said with a smirk, "Laura Crane could have a sister, just saying. Not off the table." Gillett then added, "We talked about twins all the time. Twins. Maybe David [Arquette], maybe Judy [Hicks, played by Marley Shelton] has a twin. Maybe Laura has a twin." Scream VI is now available to own on Digital, and is streaming on Paramount+. It will arrive in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th.