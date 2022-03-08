‘Scream’ Reboot Now Streaming on Paramount+

The Scream reboot is now streaming on Paramount+, after premiering in theaters just two months ago. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime. Notably, the streamer also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.

The new Scream film officially opened in theaters on Jan. 12 and brings back original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. In the film, Woodsboro teen Tara (played by Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Barrymore’s Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey (Arquette), who is no longer sheriff of Woodsboro, contacts Sidney (Campbell) and tells her “it’s happening” again, then texts Gail to let her know as well. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who’ve withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface’s murder sprees.

In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Roger L. Jackson returns as the voice of Ghostface. Marley Shelton also appears reprising her role as Judy Hicks from Scream 4. Newcomers this time around include Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner.

The new Scream has been a hit with fans and critics alike, earning more than $100 million at the global box office, and nabbing a 78% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge — and succeeding surprisingly often,” reads the RT Critics Consensus. The Audience rating lands at 82% Fresh, and adds, “Scream 2022 definitely isn’t shy about calling back to the franchise’s past, but it’s still fun and scary in its own unique way.”

Finally, fresh off the film’s big success, fans are getting another franchise sequel. It’s been announced that Paramount and Spyglass are producing a sixth Scream film, which may begin filming later this year, per THR. It will be directed by the filmmaking team Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also helmed the most recent film, from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.