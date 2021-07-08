'Scream 5' First Look Revealed as Movie Is Officially Completed

✖

Scream 5 is one step closer to hitting the big screen. On Wednesday, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed post-production on the upcoming horror flick, the latest addition to the beloved franchise, has finished and the movie is now officially complete. To celebrate the news, Bettinelli-Olpin also treated fans and soon-to-be audience members to a behind-the-scenes image of the crew putting the finishing touches on the film. The upcoming film wrapped filming in November 2020, with post-production having been underway ever since.

Shared to both Twitter and Instagram, the image was shared with the "For Wes" hashtag, a nod to Wes Craven, who launched the Scream franchise in 1996 and directed three more sequels, with the fourth opening in 2011. The fifth Scream film will be the first not directed by Craven, who died in 2015. The photo showed the title screen, with Bettinelli-Olpin confirming that fans can expect to see that screen sometime in 2022. He added that the film "is complete! We’re so excited for you all to see it soon."

Serving as a follow-up to 2011's Scream 4, the newest title in the franchise is co-directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Ryler Gillett, who made Ready or Not and one of the segments of V/H/S. It was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, with Kevin Williamson and Radio Silence's Chad Villella executive producing. Project X Entertainment's Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak are producing.

Currently, little is known about Scream 5, officially titled SCREAM. Collider reports that multiple versions of the script were used to avoid any potential leaks, and Gilet and Bettinelli-Olpin worked on multiple cuts of the film simultaneously. What is known is that the movie will bring back several cast members from the franchise. "Final girl" Nev Campbell is set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, with Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton also returning to the franchise as their previous characters. The fim will also welcomed newcomers to the franchise in Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jenna Ortega (The Fallout), Mason Gooding (Tragedy Girls), and Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why).

The Scream franchise launched in 1996 with the release of the first film, Scream. The meta-slasher focuses on killer Ghostface. The second installment premiered in 1997, followed by two more films in 2000 and 2011. The franchise also inspired a TV series that ran three seasons from 2015 to 2019. Scream 5 is currently scheduled to make its theatrical debut on Friday, January 14, 2022.