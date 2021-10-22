Rust director Joel Souza has been released from the hospital after suffering injuries in an on-set accidental shooting that left one other dead. The film’s star, Frances Fisher, confirmed early Friday morning, just hours after the on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin, that Souza had been discharged. Fisher explained in a series of tweets that Souza texted her and informed her he had been released from the hospital “hours ago.” Representatives for the filmmaker separately confirmed the update to Deadline later Friday morning. The extent of Souza’s injuries remains unclear.

The update comes after Souza was transported to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday following the incident. At this time, exact details remain unclear, though the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department confirmed that deputies were dispatched to the set after two individuals — Souza and Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42 — “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin.” Souza was transported to the hospital, where he underwent “treatment for his injuries.” Hutchins, meanwhile, “was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.”

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” a spokesperson from Rust said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

The investigation into the incident “remains open and active,” the sheriff’s department confirmed, adding that “witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.” At this time, no charges have been filed. The sheriff’s department also confirmed that Baldwin “was questioned by investigators and released.”

Baldwin is an actor and producer on Rust, which Souza also wrote. The film also stars Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, and Brady Noon. Hutchins, meanwhile, was attached to the film as director of photography. Cinematographers Guild’s National President, John Lindley, and National Executive Director, Rebecca Rhin, called the incident “devastating,” adding in a statement, “the details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”