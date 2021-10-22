Joe Manganiello is paying tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died Thursday at the age of 42 following an accidental discharge from a prop gun handled by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. Prior to her passing, Hutchins worked with Manganiello on the movie Archenemy, which was released last year, with the actor remembering Hutchins as “an absolutely incredible talent and a great person” in his emotional post.

Manganiello shared his tribute to Instagram, where he posted a black-and-white photo of the cinematographer operating a camera on set, sharing that he was “in shock” after he “woke up to the messages and read the news” of Hutchins’ death. Manganiello went on to reflect on the 42-year-old’s work, which he observed on Archenemy, recalling how Hutchins had “such an eye and a visual style” and was “the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next.” Manganiello called Hutchins “a fantastic person” and said “there was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her.”

“I can’t believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy,” Manganiello concluded. “My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her…”

Hutchins was fatally shot Thursday afternoon on the set of Rust. According to reports, cast and crew were on the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set when Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s department said in a statement that deputies were dispatched to the scene “when an 911 caller reported a shooting on the set.” Hutchins, a graduate of the American Film Institute who was named a “rising star” in 2019 by American Cinematographer, died a short time after she was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Rust director Joel Souza was also injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the film said “the entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy.” The spokesperson, who sent “our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” confirmed that production on Rust has been halted “for an undetermined period.” The statement added those involved in the film “are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation,” which is ongoing.